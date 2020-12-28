Bicycle Talk Episode 229: December 20th 2020: Ron’s Rant. Update, 5 cyclists killed by a box truck outside of Las Vegas Nevada.Ron reveals body cam of attending officers. Driver sobbing and obviously Empathetic. Very sad. Â Riders sue Citi Bike and Shimano over brake-related crashes in 2019? Front brake issues? Really? On a positive side: Update: Fran’s condition . How’s she doing? Frannie takes the stage and fills us in. It’s that time of the year for reflection. Did you meet your goals? This was a hard year for that. Next week’s show we will talk about New Year’s Resolutions! The Maintenance Minute: Fat Bikes and etiquette in snow. ! Content: Spin class do’s and Don’ts. World Cup Cyclocross: Good racing to watch. Big battles between the best ins the world. Numar and Dendermonde and how about that Clara Honsinger! Wow! Events calendar and final thoughts.