Happy Hanukkah! Our COVID-19 Quarantine and Helpful Supplements, Pelvic Pain

Last Thursday, Ron had an acute GI bug, from which he recovered very quickly. However, unknown bugs are COVID-19 until proven otherwise. Here’s how Ron and I handled it; it included getting tested and quarantining! I also answered a listener’s questions about supplements to help to prevent or mitigate the illness.

Happy Hanukkah! I talked a little about that.

I also did a review of pelvic pain and natural treatment, as taken from Lise Alschuler’s lecture at the NHAND conference.