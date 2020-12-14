Bicycle Talk Episode 226: December 7th 2020: Ron’s Rant. COVID. Yup, possible exposure, quarantine , etc. Ron rants Covid test. On a positive side: Great update on the east coast greenway project. Posted on the bicycle talk Facebook page.Update: Fran’s condition . How’s she doing? The Maintenance Minute: Scanning over your tool needs for your home workshop as winter approaches. What to ask for? Content: World Cup Cyclocross: Good racing to watch. Wout Van Aert transitions from Road Racing to cross. Ron talks about indoor cycling Apps as promised. Even more in next episode. Is indoor training effective? How about adding some cross training with other sports? Retailer news, The trade calendar and Cross calendar. Events calendar and final thoughts.