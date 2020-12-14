Bicycle Talk Episode 227: December 14th 2020: Ron’s Rant. 5 cyclists killed by a box truck outside of Las Vegas Nevada. Driver faces no charges? On a positive side: Update: Fran’s condition . How’s she doing? The Queen of Swift fills us in on her current condition. The Maintenance Minute: Who’s not being nice to their LBS (local bike shop) and is your LBS nice to you? Content: The Nevada tragedy. Ron goes off on a big time rant about how poorly the law enforcement and media handle the deaths of 5 cyclists outside of Las Vegas. Legally Speaking with Bob Mionske: Blame-shifting excuses harm all cyclists World Cup Cyclocross: Good racing to watch. Retailer news, The trade calendar and Cross calendar. Events calendar and final thoughts.