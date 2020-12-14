In DesignedBlack’s first episode of Amplified, e-board members introduce themselves and talk about personal experiences at UConn as a black digital creative. Amplified is a chance for black creatives to speak about issues that concern us through a non-traditional perspective: a creative one.

Co-hosts:

Solange Wright, President

Isaiah Edwards, Vice-President

Valerie Fonseca-Lopes, Secretary

Technical Producers:

Darrel McDowell

Jasmine Barrow

Song mentioned at the beginning: Red Roses by Montez

This episode was recorded on October 30, 2020.

DesignedBlack is an on-campus organization that showcases, promotes, and broadcasts the projects/ideas from UConn’s black digital creatives. Follow us on instagram @designedblk.