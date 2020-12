Gavia Baker-Whitelaw, a longtime journalist who covers fandom, film, and television. As a journalist, she has written for The Daily Dot and has recently started her fast-growing Behind the Seams channel on youtube. What knowledge surrounding film does she know you ask? Gavia has a lot of in-depth knowledge about what costume design tells us in film and television. Whether it’s what is used or why it’s used, we discuss plenty surrounding the costume design in films.

