Bicycle Talk Episode 228: December 20th 2020: Ron’s Rant. Update, 5 cyclists killed by a box truck outside of Las Vegas Nevada. Driver faces six counts of reckless driving? On a positive side: Update: Fran’s condition . How’s she doing? The Queen of Swift fills us in on her current condition. Plus 2020 is coming to an end! And there’s a link to a nifty map that was just published of the Hop River Trail and the Charter Oak Trail to and through Manchester on the Bicycle Talk FB Page. The Maintenance Minute: Who’s not being nice to their LBS (local bike shop) Happy holidays Tip your Mechanic! Content: Listeners voice out about the Nevada tragedy. The Nevada tragedy. Ron goes off on a big time rant about how poorly the law enforcement and media handle the deaths of 5 cyclists outside of Las Vegas. Reckless driving vs Murder explained. World Cup Cyclocross: Good racing to watch. Retailer news, Madd Dog Athletics sues Peloton? Really? Events calendar and final thoughts.