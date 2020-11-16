This podcast is a digital archive of the WHUS News Team broadcast which airs on 91.7 FM once a week.

This episode aired on November 13, 2020.

For the news, we covered the UConn Storrs new quarantine of five dorms, an update on the 2020 Presidential Election, the earthquake that shook Storrs Sunday morning, the Women’s Center’s Poetry as Activism writing workshop and the return of Starbucks’s holiday drinks and new holiday cup.

Our featured news package this week was produced by WHUS News Correspondent Nicholas Hellinghausen and gives us an in depth look at the 2020 Tennis Grand Slams and how the tournament navigated the pandemic.

Alex Leo is a fifth-semester journalism major and global studies minor at UConn. He commented on how he feels about the way society treats journalists and the media as a whole, especially through COVID-19 and a very divisive presidential election.

This episode was produced and hosted by Caroline LeCour.

This podcast is in collaboration with The Daily Campus and UCTV at the University of Connecticut. Ethan Smith is the creator of our theme music.