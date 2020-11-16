For our first episode, we talked with Hartford-based group Summer of Solutions about mutual aid, community gardening, youth empowerment, and their efforts to alleviate the issues in their community that the government has ignored.

Talking Across Activisms is a podcast about activism in Connecticut and beyond. Talking Across Activisms aims to provide a platform for grassroots and radical organizers to share their perspectives on justice and liberation. Follow us on Instagram and keep up to date with the blog for more articles about activism and social justice.

You can keep up with Summer of Solutions on their Instagram, their Facebook, or their fundraising page.

Guests:

Tenaya Taylor, they/them/theirs

Sonsharae Owens, she/her/hers

Jay, she/her/hers

Rosie, she/her/hers

Music: Find Your Way Beat – Nana Kwabena