Friendly Neighborhood Libertarian Episode 1: Mark Friedman Isadore Johnson November 6, 2020 Uncategorized https://dts.podtrac.com/redirect.mp3/24b9eb400710dac81e8d-597f4ed4ea6895a41e2bd2978eb66730.ssl.cf5.rackcdn.com/friendly_neighborhood_libertarian/FriendlyNeighborhoodLibertarian_001.mp3 Isadore interviews Mark Friedman about his book Libertarian Philosophy in the Real World: The Politics of Natural Rights about the comparative importance of Nozick, as well teasing out some distinctions between other forms of liberty.
