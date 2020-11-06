Isadore interviews Mark Friedman about his book Libertarian Philosophy in the Real World: The Politics of Natural Rights about the comparative importance of Nozick, as well teasing out some distinctions between other forms of liberty.

Isadore Johnson is a junior economics and political science major at the University of Connecticut. He's the co-founder of UConn's chapter of Young Americans For Liberty, is a local coordinator for Students for Liberty, and writes for various news outlets in his spare time when he's not climbing.

