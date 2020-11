Adam Plant is an ugly artist. Founder of Easy Sleez and head of over 25+ other artists, Adam found his nitch creating what he calls “ugly art”. Now don’t get it confused with bad art, since it is very well crafted and put together. In this fun episode, I asked him about a variety of topics such as censorship in the art community, traditionalism, and what his experiences have been in general. For more be sure to go to https://www.eezysleez.com.au/