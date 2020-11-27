Bicycle Talk Episode 224: November 23rd 2020: Ron’s Rant. Wet leaves! A reflection on last weeks show and a Follow up on who it was. Dr. Fran Storch. On a positive side: Guess who rides a bike! More in the show. Further updates on the Airline Trail North. The Maintenance Minute: Storing that Bike for winter. The do’s and the don’ts. Content: The Biden’s ride bicycles and Mr Trump will never do that. Details on Donalds connection to the bicycle industry. And other presidents and important people who ride. Greg Lemond gets national recognition. The Stock Market and bicycles. Events calendar and final thoughts.