This podcast is a digital archive of the WHUS News Team broadcast which airs on 91.7 FM once a week.

This episode aired on November 27, 2020.

For the news, we covered the petition calling for a reversal to the suspension of the Connecticut Commitment, the return of Humans of UConn, stress relief opportunities from Student Activities and UConn Dining Services’ annual bake sale.

Our featured news package this week was produced by WHUS News Correspondent Celina Daigle and was about the U21 RISE project showcase.

Fifth-semester design/tech major Maggie Cummins talked about studying stage management during a pandemic, Dolly Parton’s new movie “Christmas on the Square” and her job blogging for BroadwayWorld.com.

This episode was produced and hosted by Kate Ariano.

This podcast is in collaboration with The Daily Campus and UCTV at the University of Connecticut. Ethan Smith is the creator of our theme music. Klaudux is the creator of the background music.