Bicycle Talk Episode 225: November 30th 2020: Ron’s Rant.  At the end of last week’s show, Peloton and Spinning. In the fact check department.  On a positive side: Update: Fran’s condition and one of the further benefits of riding on line with your smart trainer.  Further updates on the Airline Trail North.  The Maintenance Minute:  Â Setting up your indoor cycling studio.  5 tips: Content: Covid from an industry veteran with a Thanksgiving day comment. How Zwift is Turning Indoor Training Skeptics Into Believers. Are you addicted to swift. Fran chimes in!  Swift and other indoor cycling platforms:  Events calendar and final thoughts. 

