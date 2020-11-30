Bicycle Talk Episode 225: November 30th 2020: Ron’s Rant. At the end of last week’s show, Peloton and Spinning. In the fact check department. On a positive side: Update: Fran’s condition and one of the further benefits of riding on line with your smart trainer. Further updates on the Airline Trail North. The Maintenance Minute: Â Setting up your indoor cycling studio. 5 tips: Content: Covid from an industry veteran with a Thanksgiving day comment. How Zwift is Turning Indoor Training Skeptics Into Believers. Are you addicted to swift. Fran chimes in! Swift and other indoor cycling platforms: Events calendar and final thoughts.