: November 2nd 2020: Ron’s Rant. Vote and voting for Bicycles. Make this year special and ride your bicycle to the polling station. #RolltothePolls. Bike Thefts Are Up 27% in Pandemic N.Y.C.˜Sleep With It Next to You. On a positive side: Update from airline trail north. T The Maintenance Minute: To ride on slippery roads or not? . Winter tires explored. Content: So, is your candidate good for you? And your bicycle? Are they pro fossil fuel? Are they pro alternative energy and transportation? Ron also talks more about sleeping with your bicycle? The Vuelta. WOW! So much to talk about. Ron explores last weeks beginning conversation about bicycle reps. Events calendar and final thoughts.