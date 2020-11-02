This podcast is a digital archive of the WHUS News Team broadcast which airs on 91.7 FM once a week.

This episode aired on October 30, 2020. Interviews were pre-recorded.

For the news, we covered University of Connecticut President Thomas Katsouleas’s announcement of the temporary pause of the Connecticut Commitment program and his thoughts on UConn students gathering for Halloween celebrations, former UConn President Susan Herbst’s new role at the university as a professor and the answer as to why people are so addicted to their phones.

There was no featured news package this week.

Candidates for the House of Representatives 2nd Congressional District of CT seat Libertarian Dan Reale and Green Party Candidate Cassandra Martineau talked about their campaign platforms, what they can do for Connecticut and something on each of their bucket lists.

This episode was produced and hosted by Kate Ariano.

This podcast is in collaboration with The Daily Campus and UCTV at the University of Connecticut. Ethan Smith is the creator of our theme music. MWIC and Admiral Bob are the creators of the background music.