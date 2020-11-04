Whew, Election Day 2020! At this writing I don’t know who won the election and I’ll edit when I find out. I talked about election day stress, which most people are feeling regardless of your side of the aisle. What can you do about it? Well, if you are so inclined and able, you can canvass or staff phone banks. Whether or not you’re going to do that, you can also take time to engage in stress reduction techniques, such as avoiding social media, avoiding ALL media, sleeping more, and anything that makes you feel calmer.

Here’s a timely topic: the humidity in your home! What should it be and how do you adjust it? Also, this the time of year to get more REST. Here’s some ideas!