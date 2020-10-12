This podcast is a digital archive of the WHUS News Team broadcast which airs on 91.7 FM once a week.

This episode aired on October 2, 2020.

For the news, we covered the Social Identity Awareness activity completed by the Office for Diversity and Inclusion, the quarantine of Belden Hall, the CT executive order issuing fines for some social gatherings and the announcement that the in-person commencement ceremony in October for the class of 2020 has been cancelled.

Our featured news package this week was produced by WHUS News Correspondent Caroline LeCour and covers UConn’s new anti-black racism course.

Andre Radeljic, a singer/songwriter/multi-instrumentalist known by his mononym, Cerberus, came on the show to talk about his music and how his sound has formed throughout his life.

This episode was produced and hosted by Ally Urban.

This podcast is in collaboration with The Daily Campus and UCTV at the University of Connecticut. Ethan Smith is the creator of our theme music.