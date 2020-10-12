Bicycle Talk Episode 218: October 12th 2020: Ron’s Rant. Water bottles, the good, the bad, and the ugly. What happens when waterbottles go wrong. On a Positive Side: Met a new family of friends yesterday on the Airline Trail North, Let’s hear it for Ernie and Nicki and their son, Benjamin!. Benjamin is 6, about to turn 7 years old. The Giro! It continues. Rest day today with lots more action to come. Update from airline trail north. https://www.facebook.com/groups/airlinenorth The Maintenance Minute: Tires for the unpaved rail trails. 700*28,30,32’s? How about a hybrid or mountain bike? Content: Ron talks to a listener about entry level trainers. Giro d’Italia standings General classification after stage nine: Interior Department officially approves e-bike policy. Lots of talk about that crystal ball and bicycles in the future. BikeCo’s Frank Zimmer: ‘It will be June of 2021 before we’re fully back on track.’Events and Finishing Points: Families on bikes. How do we promote this even more?