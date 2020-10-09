Bicycle Talk Episode 216: September 28th 2020 Ron’s Rant: The happiness and sadness of the fall season. And, Why I hate TT bikes. Chloé Dygert reveals horrific leg gash after crashing out of worlds. Electronic-gears battery failure ruins Uttrup Ludwig’s medal hopes at Worlds road race. On a positive side: The worlds, the weather, and life on a bike. The Maintenance Minute: Still time to ride, let’s check and evaluate that bicycle before hanging it up on the rafters. How long to hold out on drivetrain replacement. How to troubleshoot Di2 battery drain issues: More in the show. Content: Ron talks about the Worlds.What a great weekend! Women: Fastest woman in the world! Wins both titles. Anna van der Breggen (Netherlands). My favorite rider Julian Alaphilippe attacks late and holds on to become the first Frenchman to win a road cycling world title in 23 years. Ron talks about electronic shifting and disc brakes. Amazon vs Peloton? Industry news deep into the pandemic. Events and Finishing points.