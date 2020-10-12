This podcast is a digital archive of the WHUS News Team broadcast which airs on 91.7 FM once a week.

This episode aired on October 9, 2020.

For the news, we covered some USG Presidential Election campaign violation allegations, an in-depth look at how COVID-19 saliva testing works at UConn, the suspension of the fraternity Phi Gamma Delta due to a hazing incident from last February and what students are to do now that in-person spring 2021 study abroad programs have been cancelled.

Our featured news package this week was produced by WHUS News Correspondent Caroline LeCour and covers a new mental health campaign called Refreshr created by two UConn students.

Ben, James, Jack and Mike from The No Chips Podcast sat down to talk about their show and whether or not they’d like to be handcuffed to George Lopez.

This episode was produced and hosted by Kate Ariano.

This podcast is in collaboration with The Daily Campus and UCTV at the University of Connecticut. Ethan Smith is the creator of our theme music.