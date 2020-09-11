This podcast is a digital archive of the WHUS News Team broadcast which airs on 91.7 FM once a week.

This episode aired on September 11, 2020.

For the news, we covered the announcement of the spring semester’s class formatting, dining services preparing to hand out reusable takeout bags to all students, the temporary closure of Huskies Bar and Restaurant and Huskies Tavern due to COVID-19 restriction violations, and a new treatment for colorectal cancer as a result of UConn Health’s partnership with CaroGen Corporation.

There were no featured news packages this week.

Former WHUS News Director Daniela Doncel talked about her life as a journalist reporting and working through the pandemic.

This episode was produced and hosted by Kate Ariano.

This podcast is in collaboration with The Daily Campus and UCTV at the University of Connecticut. Ethan Smith is the creator of our theme music.