Season 4 of d’Archive kicks off with selections all semester from the Black Experience in the Art Collection, an archived series of lectures from a course taught under the same name from 1970-1994 at the University of Connecticut. This course was prompted by the Center for Black Studies in the late 1960s which encouraged other credit bearing departments to offer more curriculum featuring black artists and scholarship. This March 14, 1972 lecture was the first of thirteen separate visits to the class between 1971-1988 by author Louise Meriwether on the black writer from slavery to black nationalism.

Louise Meriwether – March 14, 1972

Logo by Melica Bloom