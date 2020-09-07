Bicycle Talk Episode 213: August 31st 2020 Ron’s Rant: Righteous vigilante. Mellow Jonnies decides to make a change. Who stole my cell phone number. Positive Side: The Tour de France, How about Julien Alaphiippe! more in the show. Maintenance minute this week. Brake pads and braking distance and tire size. Content: JA and the tour de France. Emotional finish in stage 2. What is the UCI and the organizers of the TDF doing to keep it safe. Giant Bicycles have trouble keeping up to the global demand. Calendar: Finishing thoughts. Exciting.