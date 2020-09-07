Bicycle Talk Episode 212: August 24th 2020 Ron’s Rant: Horse poop again? Amish Country roads. The righteous cyclist: A poem. Positive Side: Lyft and Uber do the right thing. Dutch Reach. The amish have it right. Airline trail north updates. No maintenance minute this week. Content: Finishing points on last weeks road rage. Now let’s talk Horse and Buggy and PA. Forbes Magazine: Pop-Up Coronavirus Cycleways Deliver $3 Billion In Annual Health Benefits Across Europe. The Tour De France 2020. Thomas and Froome out. More tour information. Calendar: Finishing thoughts. Exciting.