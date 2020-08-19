Bicycle Talk Episode 211: August 17th 2020 Ron’s Rant: More horse poop? Really? More discussion from listeners comments. On a positive side: Steeplechase Bike Tour Results and comments. 40 year veteran of the bicycle industry retires. Airline trail north working towards completion. Maintenance Minute: The tire boot. Content: Part of the bike shop family, Elizabeth Giaquinto retires after 40 years in the industry. Tour de France what to expect for 2020. Dani Martínez wins the Critérium du Dauphiné 2020. Five things we learned from the 2020 Critérium du Dauphiné . Injury and fitness issues make this year’s TDF a much talked about event. How to Avoid Drivers With Road Rage. More discussion next week. Events and final thoughts.