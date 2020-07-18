This week, I played a broken record: affirmed that people REALLY NEED to wear their masks CORRECTLY when they’re in difficult-to-distance situations, such as grocery stores. This was inspired by several trips to local stores where I observed numerous people wearing their masks over their noses but not their mouths, at least 3 stores. I explained why this is useless. On a happy note, the topic of the day was all about fiber! How to promote it in your body, what foods to eat, various fiber supplements, why it’s good for you.