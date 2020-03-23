This podcast is a digital archive of the WHUS News Team broadcast which airs on 91.7 FM once a week.

This episode aired on March 13, 2020.

For the news, we covered the suspension of in-person classes at UConn due to the coronavirus outbreak, the new dress code policy at the Rec Center, the merging of two USG positions to create a new one, and a new course on campus that focuses on the concerns surrounding meat consumption and the role it plays in our diets.

Our featured news package this week was produced by WHUS Correspondent Celina Daigle about USG’s first Husky Market.

WHUS News Director Kara Murray sat in the studio with us to play This or That and talk about their plans for spring break.

This episode was produced by Kara Murray and hosted by Kate Ariano.

This podcast is in collaboration with The Daily Campus and UCTV at the University of Connecticut. Ethan Smith is the creator of our theme music.

