Bicycle Talk Episode 190 March 18th 2020. Ron’s Rant of the week: Covid – 19 same as last week. Will it ever end! Now we’ve lost the Giro de Italia. Oh no!. Positive Side. Ron and Fran are now podcasting our shows at home on our computer because we are locked out of the University for the unforeseeable future. The show must go on! Maintenance minute: Perfect time to go after that old bicycle project that you have been putting off. Content: Holy Corona! Ron shares a youtube link with listeners that was posted March 17th from Dr. Michael Roshon. Great Advice to athletes. So much corona to talk about and so little time. Also Paris – Nice. Riding in smaller groups, proper hygiene and riding inside with the pro’s. Calendar? What Calendar? Next week maybe Facebook Live!

