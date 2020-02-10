



The whole Coronavirus thing is scary. It’s a new strain that hasn’t been seen in humans before, 2019-nCoV. It likely came from an animal vector from a market where exotic animals are purchased for food. This virus is good a mutating and evolving, which is why so many people can catch it. However, you’re much more likely to catch influenza, a cold or the flu! There is no vaccine against coronavirus at this time. So, the best way is to do the usual antiviral prevention: clearing nose, hands, and throat, avoiding processed food, sugar and starch, and too much alcohol and caffeine; get rest, and take certain herbs and supplements. Nothing really exotic!

I also shared some clinical pearls. Learn about chalcones for inflammation, turmeric, and pomegranate.