This episode aired on January 31, 2020.

For the news, we covered the UConn Mental Health Coalition drafting a list of demands for the UConn administration regarding mental health services on campus, the addition of American Sign Language (ASL) as a major at UConn, the upcoming construction in the Northwest area of campus, and the increase of Internet connectivity in Gampel Pavilion.

There were no featured news packages this week.

UCTV’s operations manager and advertising director Tone Marrone and Isaiah Edwards sat in the studio with us to talk about their jobs, what department they’d join if they worked at WHUS, and dancing.

This episode was hosted and produced by Kara Murray.

This podcast is in collaboration with The Daily Campus and UCTV at the University of Connecticut. Ethan Smith is the creator of our theme music.

