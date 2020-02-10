A Tale of Two Migrations: A French Canadian Odyssey

My conversation with Patrice Kaneda focuses on her book about her family and the great family of French Canadians who came to the new world via Canada and then populated towns throughout the northeast of the United States, creating vibrant Little Canadas. Arising from short stories, essays, and tableaux written up by the author for the writers’ group she was a member of in Chicago, Kaneda paints a vast picture of the two migrations of the French settlers.

The author holding a collection of short stories published by her Miami writers’ group

Interview recorded on October 27, 2019. Musical theme: “Cascades” by Podington Bear, Soundofpicture.com