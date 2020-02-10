February 5th 2020 Bicycle Talk Episode 184 Ron’s Rant: Stop putting bike lanes in the door zone. Dooring is real! On a positive side: World Cyclocross Championships. How the US riders and others faired. Maintenance minute: This week it’s not about the bike but about maintaining your body. Yes, the precious motor that drives your bike. The Super Bowl add with Bill Murray and a Jeep Fat Bike. Content: Coronavirus and it’s effect on the bicycle industry. Updates as of the 3rd of February. Many concerns about the Taipei International Bicycle Show. Chinese not invited? Really? Another update on the Trump Tax Tariffs and an extension for all until August of 2020. Good news for bicycle industry people and consumers. What to do after being hit by a motorized vehicle. Bike Law. Cyclocross planning for the CT Series this fall. Events: Local and National. Thread City Century set for July of 2020.

