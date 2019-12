This week (snork) I discussed (blink, shake head) how to get good SLEEP. Rhea Abbott, N.D. gave a great talk about it at the NHAND conference, and I expanded upon some of her ideas. Melatonin, magnesium, nervine herbs like California poppy, chamomile, passion flower, hops, lemon balm, and 5HTP, the precursor to serotonin! But the MAIN thing is sleep hygiene, setting up your sleep space and yourself to optimize sleep. I also discussed a few tidbits of prenatal nutrition information.