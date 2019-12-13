It’s been ten weeks. By the time you read this I’ll probably be on my nine-hour flight to JFK airport. Where has the time gone?

I told you in my first blog that while in Spain, I would focus on the things that weren’t all that different from what we do in the United States. Now it’s time to tie it all together.

Spain is different, and different is amazing. It’s fascinating and enlightening. It’s irreplaceable and unique. It’s raw and inspirational. Spain is all of these things. Just as I look in the mirror and see the people and places that have influenced my life and shaped me into who I am today, I now see Spain. And for that I could not be more grateful.

Photo: Kate Ariano

I see Spain and I’m faced with conflicting cultures and views and even ways of speaking Spanish all coming together to form one of the most beautiful places I have ever seen. It’s different and it’s beautiful.

I was lucky enough to visit just a few of the 17 autonomous regions of Spain, and each now holds their own special place in my heart. The hustle and bustle of Madrid made me feel like I was in New York City again, while the quiet town in Galicia reminded me of my own in Connecticut.

And then there’s Salamanca—my temporary home for the last two and a half months. I’m not sure I could even call it temporary anymore. This was the place I longed for on the way back from traveling on the weekends. I wanted nothing more than to walk across the street to buy my groceries and to sit in the Plaza Mayor eating my gelato. I missed walking by the dog park every morning on my way to school and getting three hours to wind down in the middle of the day.

It was different, but it was beautiful. I cannot say how long it will be until I come back. But I can say that Spain has become a second home for me, and like the great Hannah Montana once said, “You’ll always find your way back home.”

With that said, hasta pronto Spain, I’ll see you soon.