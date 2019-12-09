Global Health Spaces on Campus (GloHSoC) executive director Amisha Paul leads UConn’s first-ever Hackathon centered around Global Health. Amisha shares her experience joining the team and pioneering this “call-to-action” event.

Amisha Paul – Executive Director of Global Health Spaces on Campus (GloHSoC)

For those interested in becoming involved in GloHSoc or have any questions, contact Amisha at amisha.paul@uconn.edu.

