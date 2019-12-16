Thomas Shao discusses his Summer Undergraduate Research Fund (SURF) grant project: studying the observational behavior of mice in Dr. Etan Markus’s psychology lab. He also reviews his application process for SURF, a summer award available for all UConn students.

Guests

Thomas Shao – Summer Undergraduate Research Fund (SURF) grant recipient

For those interested in becoming involved in SURF or have any questions, contact Thomas at thomas.shao@uconn.edu.

Agents of Change delves into the accessible resources around UConn’s campus that facilitate leadership. A diverse pool of candidates is interviewed to provide their unique stories of research on and off-campus. These students elaborate on frequently neglected factors of their journeys: inspirations, hindrances, and catalyzed leadership.