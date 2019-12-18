IDEA grant recipient Danielle Cross shares her research on the effects of representation in film on White American’s views towards African Americans. Her study specifically introduces counter-stereotypical African American characters by changing the race of previously White characters to Black. Through this IDEA funded research, Danielle hopes to explore whether the claim that increasing representation via this method, sometimes called “racebending,” is effective in positively changing the views of White Americans toward African Americans.

Guests

Danielle Cross – IDEA grant researcher and double major in Psychology and Political Science

For those interested in becoming involved in the IDEA grant or have any questions, contact Danielle at danielle.cross@uconn.edu.

Agents of Change delves into the accessible resources around UConn’s campus that facilitate leadership. A diverse pool of candidates is interviewed to provide their unique stories of research on and off-campus. These students elaborate on frequently neglected factors of their journeys: inspirations, hindrances, and catalyzed leadership.