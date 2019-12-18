Serena leads a nutritional intervention that investigates the effect of the nutrient choline on blood health markers (triglycerides, HDL/LDL cholesterol, glucose, inflammatory markers). Egg intervention in healthy adults has shown counter-stereotypical results—a decrease in LDL cholesterol, blood triglycerides, and blood sugar. Serena examines how this intervention affects a population with metabolic syndrome, a condition characterized by high blood cholesterol, high blood triglycerides, high BMI, or high blood glucose.

For those interested in becoming involved in nutritional science or have any questions, contact Serena at serena.verma@uconn.edu.

Agents of Change delves into the accessible resources around UConn’s campus that facilitate leadership. A diverse pool of candidates is interviewed to provide their unique stories of research on and off-campus. These students elaborate on frequently neglected factors of their journeys: inspirations, hindrances, and catalyzed leadership.