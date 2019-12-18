Ajitha launched a low-cost CPR training program at Danbury Hospital over the summer. CPR was taught to the families of patients identified as high risk (low cardiac output, previous MIs, ST-elevation). An instructor and EMT herself, Ajitha discusses how she was able to apply her training from UConn in her hometown.

For those interested in becoming involved in CPR education or have any questions, contact Ajitha at ajitha.chivukula@uconn.edu.

Agents of Change delves into the accessible resources around UConn’s campus that facilitate leadership. A diverse pool of candidates is interviewed to provide their unique stories of research on and off-campus. These students elaborate on frequently neglected factors of their journeys: inspirations, hindrances, and catalyzed leadership.