Akash is involved in LINKS (Laboratory of Intelligent Networks and Knowledge-perception Systems), an engineering lab on UConn campus with military applications. He directly works in software development for path optimization, more specifically how to move from Point A to Point B with obstacles in the most efficient way. He also researches the use of a spatial laser to navigate around obstacles in a room.

For those interested in becoming involved in LINKS or have any questions, contact Akash at akash.binoj@uconn.edu.

Agents of Change delves into the accessible resources around UConn’s campus that facilitate leadership. A diverse pool of candidates is interviewed to provide their unique stories of research on and off-campus. These students elaborate on frequently neglected factors of their journeys: inspirations, hindrances, and catalyzed leadership.