Jacob is currently a journalist and serves on the Executive Board for STEMTalk magazine. It is the only student-run STEM-based magazine on UConn campus. He is a computer science major and has published numerous articles in the magazine. Jacob’s interest in STEMTalk was driven by his previous research on how to prevent coral bleaching.

For those interested in becoming involved in STEMTalk Magazine or have any questions, contact Jacob at jacob.lenes@uconn.edu.

Agents of Change delves into the accessible resources around UConn’s campus that facilitate leadership. A diverse pool of candidates is interviewed to provide their unique stories of research on and off-campus. These students elaborate on frequently neglected factors of their journeys: inspirations, hindrances, and catalyzed leadership.