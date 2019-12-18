Wanjiku (Wawa) is a prominent activist on campus who is also a Truman Scholar, Udall Scholar, and UConn’s first Rhodes scholar. She is the co-founder of UCAFE, UConn Access to Food Effort, an IDEA grant that influenced a state initiative (HB 7257) and federal policy (Closing the Hunger Gap Act). Wawa discusses the importance of healthy food access at public institutions and her journey that opened a significant conversation with university administration.

For those interested in becoming involved in GloHSoc or have any questions, contact Wawa at wanjiku.gatheru@uconn.edu.

Agents of Change delves into the accessible resources around UConn’s campus that facilitate leadership. A diverse pool of candidates is interviewed to provide their unique stories of research on and off-campus. These students elaborate on frequently neglected factors of their journeys: inspirations, hindrances, and catalyzed leadership.