This podcast is a digital archive of the WHUS News Team broadcast which airs on 91.7 FM once a week.

This episode aired on December 6, 2019.

For the news, we covered the $4 million increase UConn made from housing this year, an increase in university tuition over the next five years, the announcement of members for the new sustainability group on campus, and Northwest and McMahon dining halls staying open until 1 a.m. during finals.

Our featured news package was produced by WHUS Correspondent Sophia Scorziello and covered the Sexperts, UConn’s student-led peer education group about sex health and safety.

WHUS Assistant Music Director Sasha Goldblatt sat in the studio with us to talk about playing the violin, Christmas music, and writing music reviews for the website.

This episode was hosted and produced by Kara Murray.

This podcast is in collaboration with The Daily Campus and UCTV at the University of Connecticut. Ethan Smith is the creator of our theme music.

