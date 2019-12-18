Avadhut and Gaganjot both work in a kinesiology lab focusing on using an application and other techniques to understand various learning disabilities and developing ways to tackle this issue in kids. They both discuss their unconventional application of biliteracy in the lab and the impact of this experience on their views toward research.

For those interested in becoming involved in kinesiology research or have any questions, contact Avadhut at avadhut.khade@uconn.edu and Gaganjot at gaganjot.bedi@uconn.edu.

Agents of Change delves into the accessible resources around UConn’s campus that facilitate leadership. A diverse pool of candidates is interviewed to provide their unique stories of research on and off-campus. These students elaborate on frequently neglected factors of their journeys: inspirations, hindrances, and catalyzed leadership.