Saurabh is a senior at UConn and recipient of the University Scholar laureate, among other recognitions. In this concluding episode, we dive deeper into the University Scholar program and Saurabh’s growth as a curious student and researcher since his freshman year. Saurabh shares words of advice for students who wish to start interdisciplinary research outside of the classroom.

For those interested in becoming involved in the University Scholar program or have any questions, contact Saurabh at saurabh.kumar@uconn.edu.

Agents of Change delves into the accessible resources around UConn’s campus that facilitate leadership. A diverse pool of candidates is interviewed to provide their unique stories of research on and off-campus. These students elaborate on frequently neglected factors of their journeys: inspirations, hindrances, and catalyzed leadership.