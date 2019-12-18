Nicole and Imane are seniors at UConn that participated in funded research abroad over the summer. They both had the amazing chance to go to Australia to conduct research under a fellowship offered by UConn’s LSAMP program. Nicole and Imane discuss their growth as student leaders through the program and emphasize how students can apply to various UConn scholarships.

For those interested in becoming involved in research abroad or have any questions, contact Nicole (above) at nicole.river_rodriguez@uconn.edu and Imane (below) at imane.forbes@uconn.edu.

Agents of Change delves into the accessible resources around UConn’s campus that facilitate leadership. A diverse pool of candidates is interviewed to provide their unique stories of research on and off-campus. These students elaborate on frequently neglected factors of their journeys: inspirations, hindrances, and catalyzed leadership.