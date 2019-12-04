This episode features a conversation with three young scholars from the Young Scholars Senior Summit program at UConn during the summer of 2019. These young scholars came from across the country to pursue research in social justice issues relating to immigration, incarceration, and the environment and presented their platform to peers and advisors for critical feedback. These exciting young thinkers will work to be the change for social justice programs in their communities.

Featured Collections

Alternative Press Collection

The Black Panther

Laurie S. Wiseberg and Harry Scoble Human Rights Internet

Sto/len

logo by Melica Bloom