UConn Hartford holds a night for local artists

On Friday, November 15th, the University of Connecticut’s Hartford campus held its second semesterly Arts Night. Visitors were invited to Tainted Inc. in Hartford’s art district to appreciate art made by UConn students and local artists, as well as listen to live performances by musicians, poets, and more. Henna, tarot card readings, and group paintings were also offered.

Some of the artists featured include poet Aner Bajraktarević, local band Souls of Zion, and dancer Geo Mantilla Castillo among others.

All photos taken by Silvi Tela. Be sure to click on each photo to view it in its best quality.