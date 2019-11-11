I went to the New Hampshire Association of Naturopathic Doctors conference, and it was AMAZING. I learned so much! In the next few weeks I’ll use the various talks at the conference as a starting point for the shows. Today, we expanded upon Decker Weiss, N.M.D.’s great talk on cardiovascular health. We talked about who benefits from taking statins, is LDL really the “bad” cholesterol, and how to keep your blood thin and protect yourself from heart attacks and strokes, naturally. Especially with purple produce!